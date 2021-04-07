Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,172 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE G opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

