Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 4,400 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,791 shares of company stock valued at $80,845,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

TWLO stock opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

