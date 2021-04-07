Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.55 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 41.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

