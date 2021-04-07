Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 39,200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 353.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $317.17 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

