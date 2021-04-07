Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,399 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of CDW worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,641,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after buying an additional 352,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $172.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

