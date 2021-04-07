TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of CGBD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 199,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.71 million, a PE ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TCG BDC by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

