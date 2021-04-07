Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.56

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.56 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 108.50 ($1.42). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

