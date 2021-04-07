Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,721. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

