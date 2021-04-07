Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 980,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

