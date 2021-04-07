Tael (WABI) Market Capitalization Hits $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $62.56, $34.91 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

