Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $44,774.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $4,410,394. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.