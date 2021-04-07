Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $280.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $257.36 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.81.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $2,109,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $13,134,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.