SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $120.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $120.66 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,368 shares of company stock worth $1,377,215. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

