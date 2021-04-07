SWS Partners Purchases 1,799 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SWS Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 132,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,020. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

