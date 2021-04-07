SWS Partners Has $2.61 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

IGIB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,179. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

