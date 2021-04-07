SWS Partners Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,937. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

