SWS Partners Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SWS Partners lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,226,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,650. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

