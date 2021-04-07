Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.58

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 38615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSREY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

