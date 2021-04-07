SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SVMK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,290 shares of company stock worth $8,981,085. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.