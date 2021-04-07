Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 104,868 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 397.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

BBCA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

