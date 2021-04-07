Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.68% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. tru Independence LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. 16,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

