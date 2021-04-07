Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 73,229 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,229 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,071.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 262,693 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

SPEU stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,652. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

