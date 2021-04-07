Strong (STRONG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.40 or 0.00262673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00243751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.87 or 0.00785641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,602.98 or 1.00186213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

