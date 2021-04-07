Strike Price Reaches $57.32 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded flat against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $57.32 or 0.00098256 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $148.13 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00278879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00112919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.00757014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

