Stratis Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $288.64 million and $13.06 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019730 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,988,232 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

