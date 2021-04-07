STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SSKN remained flat at $$1.70 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.