Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

GOOGL traded up $23.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,232.32. 38,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,064.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,177.25 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

