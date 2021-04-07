Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.15. The company had a trading volume of 226,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.94. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

