Stillwater Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

