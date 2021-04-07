Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,783 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $78.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.