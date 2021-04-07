Stifel Financial Corp Buys 664 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GATX by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GATX by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

