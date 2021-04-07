Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 376 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

