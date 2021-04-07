Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,462 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPG. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 86.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

