Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.