Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

SBLK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 7,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,691. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

