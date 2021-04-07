Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $37,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.14.

NYSE:SWK opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $204.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.