Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBFF shares. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

