Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBFF shares. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

