Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 532.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.38 ($6.96).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

STAN stock opened at GBX 499.10 ($6.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 491.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

