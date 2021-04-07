STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

STAA stock opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.61 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

