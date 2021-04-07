Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in frontdoor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

