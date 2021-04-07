Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

