Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

