Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of CLGX opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

