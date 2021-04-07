Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,533,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $60,164,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Onto Innovation by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -376.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

