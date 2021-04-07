Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.