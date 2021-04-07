Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $243.50 and last traded at $242.75. 79,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,657,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,442 shares of company stock worth $267,975,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

