SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.56

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

