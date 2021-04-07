Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.25.

NYSE SPOT opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.22. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

