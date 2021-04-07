Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $99.18 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $99.18 million and $979,516.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00615662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

