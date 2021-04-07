Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $51,746.83 and approximately $3,851.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.46 or 0.00386669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.